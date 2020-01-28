Princes Town toddler burnt by pot of rice
A two-year-old girl is in the burn unit of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) after being burnt by a pot of boiling rice at her Princes Town home on Monday.
Police said the girl's 25-year-old mother told them she went to get a towel after bathing her daughter at around 5.30 pm at their home at Samuel Cooper Trace, Moruga. The child ran out of the bathroom into the kitchen, and pulled a hot pot of rice from the stove onto herself.
She was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility and treated for second-degree burns to her back, neck, thighs, chest and genitals.
Princes Town police were called and the child was taken to the SFGH for further treatment.
