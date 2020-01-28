PM: Red House could have cost $1b

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister said the restoration of the Red House, which cost $441 million, could have cost $1 billion.

He was delivering a statement to the House Monday during the first full sitting following the relocation to the Red House from Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, on Friday.

He reported in 2004 Udecott assumed responsibility for the restoration and between 2012 and 2015 the project was plagued with numerous delays and legal disputes without any work being done.

"One contractor even submitted a bill for $38 million but having not laid a slate on the roof."

He also reported the project was delayed for two years due to the discovery and confirmation of the remains of First people’s remains at the Red House this having to be respectfully handled in accordance with UN-stated protocols.

Dr Rowley said on May 11, 2015 Udecott issued a request for proposal locally and internationally for a single general contractor on the Red House Restoration Project and the three bids were: NH International Ltd – TT$653,765,332.78; Bouygues Batiment Trinidad and Tobago Construction Company Ltd – TT$776,137,500.00; and SCG (Caribbean) Group Ltd which failed the eligibility requirements.

He said Government regarded these tender submissions as exorbitant and Udecott was instructed not to proceed with the bids and to utilize alternative affordable solutions to bring the cost down to better value for money. Udecott was also directed not to proceed with the companion building which was estimated to cost an additional $303 million.

"Had the Government proceeded with what was before it, this would have meant that the total budgeted cost of the Red House Project being pursued at Udecott, would have been approximately $1 billion; ($653m to $776 million for the Red House building along with another $300 million plus for the Companion building.)"

Rowley provided a cost breakdown of the restoration and construction works which was in 22 packages on a project that employed approximately 3000 persons which include architects, engineers, surveyors, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, masons and non-skilled labour. Approximately $185 Million was remunerated in wages, salaries and consultancy fees.

He pointed out the space released by the Parliament at Tower D at the Waterfront is to be used by the Judiciary and tenders for the outfitting for the Judiciary have already been invited and close on February 2020 and these works are currently estimated to take 12 weeks to complete. It is anticipated that by May 2020 the Civil Courts of the Judiciary will commence occupying Tower D, he added.

Rowley also provided some historical facts on the Red House and this was included in a booklet on the restoration but some of those facts were inaccurate. He said the building was constructed in 1844 but in fact though construction began in 1844, and the unfinished building was opened in 1848, it was not completed for decades. He also said it was opened in the same year that Queen Victoria of England was preparing to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee but that was 1897; the building was painted red that year in commemoration of the jubilee and became known as "The Red House". He also said the building was destroyed in the Water Riots of 1903 before being rebuilt in 1906; the building was not completely destroyed, as the government draughtsman, Daniel Hahn, was able to use most of the external walls when it was a rebuilt. It was reopened in 1907.