Man shot dead in Laventille

Stock photo

Police are trying to identify a man who was shot dead in Laventille on Monday night.

They said members of the Inter Agency Task Force received reports of gunshots in an area known as Cashville, Eastern Quarry Road, Laventille, at around 7.20 pm.

They went to the scene and found the body of a man bleeding from several gunshot wounds.

A district medical officer and homicide investigators were called in.

Police are continuing enquiries.