Lady Africa discharged Fans send prayers and well wishes

Leslie-Ann "Lady Africa" Bristow seen third from right among the 2019 extempo finalists. The finalists were Kevon Calliste, Hezekiah Joseph, Gypsy, Myron B, Lady Africa, Fireball and Brian London. - Gary Cardinez

Leslie-Ann “Lady Africa” Bristow was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) on Monday after suffering a stroke last Thursday. The two-time extempo monarch spent about three days at the hospital following the stroke.

Newsday’s Tuesday story about it drew a large outpouring of support and prayers from her fans. After seeing the well wishes and prayers from her fans on Newsday’s story, Lady Africa wrote on Newsday’s Facebook page, “Thanks everyone for the well wishes and prayers. I am now discharged and resting at home.”

She won the extempo monarch in 2012 and 2013 and has been singing since 1989.

In a Newsday article on Tuesday she was quoted as saying the stroke happened last Thursday night but she began getting the signs on Wednesday at work.

In the article she identified the signs of the stroke as “the looseness in her jaw and problems with speaking clearly.”

The article also quoted her as saying while it was not mild she was not left incapacitated by it.

She also then said that it is unlikely that she will be performing this year as she needs to avoid stress and performing can be very stressful.