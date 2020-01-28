Labour college students protest Moves to get rid of OSH head

Students of Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, Valsayn, protested on Friday in response to an alleged plot to undermine Dr Judy Singh. Singh serves as head of the college’s occupational safety, health and the environment (OSH) department.

Concerned student Jeneve Mills spoke to Newsday about the protest. A final year student in the department, Mills said recent conversations with Dr Singh and actions by others, raised red flags. “She’s still in the position and nobody told her anything, yet her position has been advertised as a vacancy.

“You also have a situation where all heads of department (HOD) are informed of things happening in the school but she (Dr Singh) has not been involved,” Mills claimed.

Also of concern is the alleged process in which people are seeking to have Dr Singh replaced. Vacancy notices have been posted around the college for Dr Singh’s position. “If it is you want to replace her, why just advertise the position internally? Do you know the person holding the position (Singh) has a doctorate and there is nobody internally who can equate with that.”

Mills said Dr Singh has served the college for 19 years. “We the students fear losing her to somebody who is incompetent and not student-oriented.”

“She knows how to make people do things that they would not envision themselves doing in a positive way,” Mills said. While protesting on Friday, Mills claimed the college’s board of directors met to discuss recommendations to fill vacant positions, including a replacement for Dr Singh.

President of the college’s student guild, Abraham Morris, supported the students’ action in a statement to the Newsday. “Over the past few months Dr. Singh has been undermined with attempts made to have her unjustly removed from the position.

“While the position is not affixed to any one person, the selection process must be free and just. At this moment, we are not convinced that such degree of transparency exists in the event that Dr. Singh is removed,” said Morris. An online petition at the college in support of Dr Singh has gathered 206 signatures.

Attempts to contact senior officials at the college were futile but a staff member did confirm the protest action but was not able to provide further comments.