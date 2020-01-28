Kamla motion on crime ‘failure’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar ANGELO MARCELLE

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in the House on Monday sought to bring a motion on Government’s failure to address the crime situation.

The definite matter of urgent public importance was on the failure of Government to provide any tangible solutions to deal with the unabated levels of serious crime that has gripped TT.

“The matter is definite as it pertains specifically to continued levels of serious crime which has become almost an institution under this Government with 37 persons murdered in just 27 days in the first month of 2020 with a total number of murders exceeding 2050 in the last four years.

“The matter is urgent because this Government has failed to make good on its 2015 promise to the people of TT to address what they themselves recognise (as) ‘the most serious problem affecting our citizens today’.

The matter is also urgent because not only has Government absolutely failed to win the war against crime, they have abdicated their responsibility to country but asking not to be judged on their failure.

“The matter is of public importance because this Government continues to be out of touch with reality on this most burning national issue of crime by the National Security Minister’s claim that the country is not in crisis and because of this no one can feel safe and no is safe.”

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said she was not satisfied the matter qualified under the standing order and added that there was a private member’s motion that dealt with the subject.