‘Jamrock’ in court for murdering Guyanese in Moruga

A man nicknamed Jamrock, who lives in Laventille, is expected to face a magistrate on Tuesday charged with the 2018 murder of a Guyanese man in Moruga.

The 27-year-old accused is alleged to have beaten Ronald Mohan, 34, on April 21, 2018, near his home at Rochard Douglas Road in St Mary's Village. Neighbours found Mohan’s body at about 6.30 am, just about five hours after he left a nearby bar. It was initially believed that Mohan fell and hit his head.

A few days ago, legal officer of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) PC Kyrn Lewis, presented a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul on Monday, instructed police to charge the accused. Sgt Ramjag supervised investigations and WPC Ransome laid the charge. He will face a San Fernando magistrate.