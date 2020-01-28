De Freitas,Boyd suit up for Stingerz in Antigua/Barbuda

Stories of Success players Moriba De Freitas, left, and Ahkeem Boyd. -

MORIBA De Freitas and Ahkeem “Fato” Boyd will be suiting up for LJ North-Side Stingerz this season in the Digicel Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division I League. De Freitas earned the most outstanding player award last year and his performance can only improve alongside Boyd, who will be making his debut in semi-professional basketball.

Boyd and De Freitas departed recently in good playing form ahead of the start of the season on Sunday. The duo was unstoppable for Stories of Success (SOS) this season, guiding them to an unbeaten (15-0) triumph of the 2019 East Zone Championships, in December. Recently, they assisted them in a four-game unbeaten run in the current National Basketball Federation of TT’s National Invitational Championships.

The both ballers are optimistic of their upcoming season, De Freitas said, “My expectations are to have a more productive season than my first and help my team accomplish their overall goals. I have improved on a few weak areas in my game that would assist my team to perform at a higher level.” Whereas, debutant Boyd said, “Going into my first semi-pro season, I expect to make a name for myself over here and become a better basketball player to bring some victories for my team. I’m working on being a better player on and off the court.”

The 29- year-old De Freitas is somewhat accustomed to being away from his home in TT for long periods having completed his Business Administration Degree in California State University, California in 2015. However, these six months will be a new chapter for Boyd, who will be temporarily separated from his daughter Kemora, his mother Ruth, girlfriend Daniella and his twin-brother Ahkeel Boyd. Commenting on the sacrifices made to follow his dreams, he said, “ It’s a first time for everything but my family knows that this was always my dream to play basketball at a higher level. It was difficult to say good-bye but I had to make a sacrifice. Yes, I miss them all especially my daughter but I’m doing it for her and also my family.”

The six-feet nine inches center De Freitas believes the killer-instinct of his young shooting guard team-mate will prove decisive for Stingerz, who placed second last season. “He will be a great addition to the team because of his basketball knowledge and skill. The only other young player I see with the hunger and drive for the game in TT is his twin brother Ahkeel ‘Smallie’ Boyd.” He then boasted of their cohesion, “We played a few tournaments with SOS and were the eventual winners of those tournaments. We developed a chemistry of knowing where each other will be on the court and what is the preferred areas to play the ball. I’m excited to get an opportunity to play alongside him outside of TT and hopefully we can make everyone proud.”

De Freitas averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks while Boyd had scores of 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for SOS this season. SOS head coach Kern George was full of praises for the two basketballers. “We’re extremely happy for Moriba and ‘Fato’. These young men work hard on their craft and for a team outside of TT to invest in securing their talents speaks volumes.”

The 20-year-old Boyd is the youngest player in the Stingerz squad and is grateful for those who provided the opportunity for this life-changing experience. “Moriba`s outstanding performance in the league last year opened the door for another TT player like myself to play in the ABBA League 2020. The club was recruiting for the position of shooting guard and without hesitation he recommended me. So, a compilation of my games with my home team SOS was send to their management by representative George who is also my coach at SOS.