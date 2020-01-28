Cops: Man killed for gambling winnings

Police suspect a man who was shot dead in Laventille Monday night, had earlier won a card game and his death was over his winnings.

The man who is yet to be identified was gunned down at Cashville, Eastern Quarry Road, Laventille at around 7.30 pm on Monday.

Several .9mm spent shells were found around his body. He appeared to have wounds to the head and upper body. Police said the area was known for gambling and residents interviewed said they did not recognise him as being from the area.

Investigators said they suspect he was killed when other gamblers attempted to rob him and he resisted. Detectives from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region I) are investigating.