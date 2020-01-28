City workers march to St Clair

Members of the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) march near City Hall, Port of Spain. Photo- Shane Superville

Port of Spain City Corporation staff staged a march through the city on Tuesday despite the efforts of Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez to placate them.

Members of the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) marched to the office of the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) on Alexandra Street, St Clair, to air their grievances.

Beginning outside City Hall on Knox Street, on Tuesday morning, president general of the AWU Michael Prentice and almost 100 workers held a spirited demonstration. They called for better equipment and health and safety standards for corporation workers.

Prentice also called on the CPO to give answers on when workers can expect to get money owed to them.

During the demonstration, Martinez came out to greet Prentice and the workers. He said while the responsibilities of payment fell outside of his remit as mayor, he would do his best to work with the CPO and other administrators to ensure a speedy resolution to their problems.

"I understand the plight of the workers, I know how you all feel. But I don't know all of the facts and hopefully when this (protest) is over, we can have a conversation.

"I always give you an ear when you come to me and I believe some of the matters can be resolved very speedily. Others, however, will take more time. But what has been said this morning will not go unheard."

Acting supervisor at the corporation Kathy Ann Williams-Bentick expressed concern over what she said was the corporation's failure to adhere to health and safety standards with respect to the disposal of poisonous waste.

"We are supposed to be undergoing regular medical check-ups," she said, "but the people in charge tell us that they are taking into account the cost factors associated with that, but while they are considering the cost we are the ones dealing with these poisons."

After leaving City Hall, the AWU members marched to the office of the CPO on Alexandra Street where they met with president general of the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget, who offered his support and encouragement.

Roget said the unions had written to the CPO twice, in November and December last year, but had not received any response on whether workers were any closer to getting their money.

"We will not be giving the CPO any instructions," he said. "We must be prepared to give instructions to the person who gives the CPO instructions and that is the Finance Minister.

"After today, if the Minister of Finance does not contact the CPO and instruct her to contact the union to further discussion – I am not going to say what will happen next, but something will happen."

Prentice also vowed to return to Alexandra Street next week Tuesday and Wednesday if the relevant officials have not contacted the union to discuss the payment.