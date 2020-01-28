China gives $100m grant for forensic centre

Forensic Science Centre in St James -

THE PRIME Minister said Government has negotiated with the Chinese government for a $100 million grant for the establishment of a new Forensic Science Centre.

He was responding to a prime minister’s question in the House on Monday from Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh on why there had been no significant improvement or modernisation of the centre given the Prime Minister’s previously stated desire to improve it to international standards.

Dr Rowley said: “My colleague from Caroni East who always claims to say that he is my friend. My friend would know that I keep my word.”

He said on the need for a new forensic science centre, and given the country’s straitened financial circumstances and strong diplomatic ties home and abroad, Government has been able to negotiate with the Chinese government and recently signed a $100 million grant for the establishment of the centre. He reported the building and outfitting designs and arrangements were in the final stages in China.

“And very soon this will be a project to the people of TT from the People’s Republic of China.” Gopeesingh asked about a report that the Commissioner of Police would be setting up his own forensic science centre (in the report Commissioner Griffith said the police would set up its own “forensic science department”).

Rowley replied: “I am sure that the Commissioner of Police would not be building a forensic science centre from his pocket.

Whatever we build as part of the national institution they will all work in tandem and I am not aware that the police is building any forensic science centre.

The nation of TT will have its national science centre as I just described and if there are others in the private sector or even the police I expect that they would all work in tandem.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked if the prime minister could ensure that the new centre would be consistent with the requirements of international accreditation agencies and meet first world standards.

Rowley replied: “We in TT will ensure that, especially in matters of certification and accreditation and so on, that all our standards are satisfactory and meet international levels.”