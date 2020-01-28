$1.2b for Tobago airport expansion project

Attendees at Tuesday's signing ceremony at the International Departure Gate of the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point, Tobago - Kinnesha George-Harry

The Government will spend $1.2 billion on the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project in Crown Point.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert at Tuesday’s signing ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) at the airport's international departure gate.

Imbert said: “We’re spending $36 million to upgrade the existing terminal and $870 million to build the new airport terminal. Additionally, financing in the sum of $300 million has already been raised by the Ministry of Finance for the land acquisition. So, when you add the $870 million for the construction to the $300 million for land acquisition to the $36 million for the upgrade, you get a grand total of $1.2 billion, and that is the commitment of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to Tobago... We think it would be money well spent.”

According to Imbert, Tobago continues to strive to be a top tourism destination, adding that to help achieve this goal the main point of international entry, the ANR Robinson International Airport, has to be upgraded.

To accomplish this, Imbert said Nidco has been engaged for the project, noting the project is two-fold as two contracts were signed between Nidco and China Railway.

Currently, the State is in the process of acquiring 53 acres of land between Store Bay Local Road and the ANR Robinson Airport perimeter fence in the Bon Accord area. Imbert said approved consultants ACQ and Associates is currently negotiating with home-owners on behalf of the State.