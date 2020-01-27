Tracy: Alliance against Charles was easy

New political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, centre, shows thumbs up as she is flanked by defeated candidates Joel Jack, left, and Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, who supported her in the runoff against incumbent Kelvin Charles on Sunday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

COREY CONNELLY and KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

NEW People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader, Tracy Davidson-Celestine said it was not difficult to convince her two defeated counterparts, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus and Joel Jack, to support her in Sunday’s runoff against incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles.

She told reporters, after voting at the Argyle Community Centre, "As a matter of fact, one of the reasons why all of us ran is because we want to see change throughout the length and breadth of the party.

And so, that was our common interest. So, it was not a very difficult discussion, nor was it very difficult for them to give me that support going in."Davidson-Celestine and Charles got the most votes among the four candidates who contested last week Sunday's internal election.

However, in order to get the best chance of becoming Tobago Council leader, Davidson-Celestine sought support from Tsoiafatt-Angus and Jack. Davidson-Celestine reiterated her first priority will be to restore healing in the party."My first priority will be in line with my manifesto which speaks to reconciliation. I have a 100-day plan and it is to bring the leaders together so we can iron out any differences that we have.

It is also to bring the respective persons who would have lost, in terms of officers, together and, of course, bringing the east and west constituencies together as well."Davidson-Celestine said, as a woman she would be very excited to take on the challenge of leading the council.

"Women leaders have brought tremendous benefits to any administration, any organisation. And I would lead with my credibility. I will lead with my values and I will ensure that all the members are included in the decision-making process."

Jack: No fallout with Charles

Speaking with members of the media on Sunday after casting his ballot at the Hope Anglican Primary School, Jack said the decision to support Davidson-Celestine was not a difficult one.

“After getting the results on Monday evening, I had time to reflect as well as to receive a mandate from my constituents. As well as the fact that over 70 per cent of the voters agreed that that there was a need for change, given the fact that it also was part of my campaign, I also espoused for change as well, I think that the choice wasn’t difficult,” he said

Questioned about any fallout between Charles and himself because of his decision to support Davidson-Celestine, Jack said, “I would continue to be professional as I have been.”

“I have given yeoman service to the Assembly, both as a technocrat and as a serving Assemblyman and both as Secretary of Finance and Deputy Chief Secretary, so I don’t anticipate any fallouts. You have to remember that this election is an internal People’s National Movement internal election and when the elections are over we all would line up behind the political leader-elect as we seek to advance the party’s mandate and ensure the sustainability of the party over time, to ensure that we are prepared, that we are mobilised and that we are ready for the upcoming general elections and the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections in 2021.

"As I have indicated, it's one vision, one party, one PNM. At the end of the elections process, I think we are mature enough to embrace the fact that it is one party.”