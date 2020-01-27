Man kills wife at Couva, takes his own life

Naiee Singh.

A Venture Credit Union worker was shot dead by her husband who then shot and killed himself on Monday morning at the company’s Couva branch.

Naiee Singh, who was with the company for approximately three years, was confronted by her husband Roger Singh at the company’s car park where he shot her, then shot himself. The couple had been married for nine years and Roger Singh worked as a lecturer at the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC).

Newsday understands she obtained a restraining order against the man last week.

Venture CEO Ramesh Lutchman described Naiee as “a valued employee.”

He said, “Please offer condolences to the VCU members and staff and family.”

More as this becomes available.