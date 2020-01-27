Magistrate to rule on Laventille West MP’s water attacker in February

MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds covers his face as he is drenched with a kick of flood waters, along with councillor for the area Akil Audain, during a visit to Beetham Gardens in 2018.

BEETHAM Gardens community activist Anderson Wilson will not be testifying, or calling witnesses, in his defence of a charge of using obscene language to the annoyance of Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds in 2018.

A decision in the matter is expected on February 18.

When the matter resumed before Port of Spain magistrate Sarah De Silva on Monday, Wilson was called on to answer to the charge after being told that there was sufficient evidence against him to do so.

De Silver told him he can choose to remain silent or go into the witness box and testify, as well as call witnesses on his behalf.

Wilson said he remained silent, and will not be calling witnesses.

The election was put to him after Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby, closed the case for the prosecution.

Wilson’s attorney, Darren Mitchell, said they will be relying on the alleged utterances of his client, adding that the case for the defence was also closed and there will be “absolutely” no closing submissions.

On February 5, Busby is expected to address the court on the relevant issues the prosecution believes the magistrate should address her mind to in arriving at her decision.

De Silva set February 18 when she will give her ruling.

In his testimony, Hinds said he felt “insulted, affronted, threatened by and annoyed with the obscenity and disrespect shown” to him by Wilson on August 14, 2018, when he went into the Beetham Gardens area to assist residents affected by flooding.

On that day, Hinds and local government councillor Akil Audain were touring areas of the Beetham community affected by heavy rain.

The two were speaking to residents on 16th Street when they were confronted by a group of men, who kicked water on them and after confronting the group, they had to flee as the men, who were armed with buckets, chased after them.

Wilson is alleged to have said, “For 56 years, the PNM did nothing for f---ing Beetham. Hinds is only promise you making, you doing nothing for the f---ing people.”

Also charged in relation to the water-throwing incident was another resident Richard “Snake” Marcelle, a worker with the Port of Spain City Corporation’s drainage department.

Marcelle pleaded guilty to using obscene language and assault and was fined $100 and $300 respectively.