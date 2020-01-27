Judge orders investigation into NGC's audit of TT Cricket Board

Marlon Richards at TTCB trial match at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has been ordered to appoint a five-member committee to investigate issues and concerns raised in a National Gas Company (NGC) financial audit which showed that a portion of its sponsorship to the sporting body was spent without approval.

In a decision delivered at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on Monday, Justice Frank Seepersad ordered the TTCB to appoint the committee within 30 days.

His order was made as National League representative Dinanath Ramnarine was partially successful in his lawsuit against the TTCB which also challenged the cricketing body’s constitution and voting process.

The former West Indies leg-spinner argued that the January 16, 2019, election - which saw incumbent president Azim Bassarath remaining at the helm and a new executive team being selected – was illegal and improper.

Central to Ramnarine’s complaint was that articles of the TTCB’s constitution which permit affiliates and zonal representatives to vote should be removed, and he asked the court to do just that. The judge declined to do so, saying, the court was mindful that the TTCB was vested with the authority to administer its affairs and manage its processes and had the power to develop and amend its Constitution and regulatory processes, as it sees fit, pursuant to the provisions of its constitution.

However, he ruled in favour of Ramnarine’s appeal for an investigation into the NGC audit of its funding to the TTCB for 2014 to 2016.

After appointing the five-member committee, of which Ramnarine should be a member, a report is to be generated within 120 days and 30 days after that copies must be presented to affiliates of the TTCB, zones and the Minister of Sport.

The terms of reference of the committee’s mandate is to be settled by Ramnarine and the TTCB’s attorneys in 15 days.

The NGC signed a MOU with the TTCB for three years in December, 2013 for $13.35 million. In 2016, owing to a reduction by the NGC, the total sponsorship was reduced to $12.46 million.

The audit showed that $25,000 was overpaid in 2014, and funds under-utilised were unilaterally reallocated by the TTCB. They amounted to $1,462,000 in 2014, $724,000 in 2015 and $797,000 in 2016.

Bassarath has categorically denied that funds were spent in a way not in accordance with the MOU.