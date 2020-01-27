Bacchus, McPhee top Tobago soca semis

Anthony Bacchus, stage name Bana, topped the semi-finals with his song Groovy at NTSM-The Event held on Friday at Junction Pub, Buccoo. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

SHAUN BIGGART-HUTCHINSON

Anthony "Bana" Bacchus and Anderson "Isaiah" McPhee claimed the first and second spots, respectively, at the semi-finals of NTSM-The Event (New Tobago Soca Monarch) on Friday at Junction Pub, Buccoo. Apart from a spot in the finals, the two also earned automatic places in this weekend's International Soca Monarch semi-finals in Trinidad.

Co-hosts Valerie Alexander and Avery Seaton introduced 17 semifinalists to judges John Arnold, Len Phillips and Glen Brassy at a lively show on Friday night.

Scored on audibility and quality of lyrics, presentation, melody and capturing the spirit of Carnival, Bana and Isaiah stood out from their rivals with songs that were well prepared, delivered confidently and which engaged with the animated audience. In announcing the results to the expectant competitors, chief judge John Arnold highlighted the importance of the ability to sing in key, use of mic, and stage craft and presence.

Vying for a prize including the opportunity to perform at the International Soca Monarch finals in Trinidad, this edition of the NTSM- The Event saw enthusiastic and energetic renditions, new style soca, old school melodies, as well as lyrical prowess and audience participation.

With fogangels jouvert band and pulse 98.5fm’s DJAM selecting new and recent soca hits – as well as competitors' backing tracks – the competition’s only solo female singer, Wendy "D Angel" Wilson, arriving straight from the just launched 2020 Calypso Tent at Scarborough’s Esplanande, kept the crowd bubbling.

A suitably dressed Gilbert "Happy" O’Connor also entertained with House on Fire, and veteran performer Michael Baker, accompanied by two feline-impersonating dancers, gave a hilarious performance of Leave The Cat.

As well as advancing to the next round of the competition, the singers occupying the top two spots were awarded the opportunity to attend an artistic development workshop.

A jubilant Bacchus enjoying his victory, looked forward to performing the Soca Slide at the International Soca Monarch semis in Trinidad on Sunday. The confident singer captured the spirit of the times, inviting the audience to take cellphone selfies during his routine.

Commenting at the end of the competition, judge Phillips said all performers would benefit from voice training, improved song-writing skills and better production for their backing tracks. Suggesting that there was much to improve ahead of the finals, he advised that competitors needed to focus more on composition, use of mic, singing in key as well as sharpening lyrics and song subjects.

Judge Arnold echoed this sentiment saying that last year’s entries adhered more to the spirit of soca, and the strong point of the performers who advanced to the next round this year was their skill in writing and performing songs for a genre that is constantly evolving.

NTSM-The Event finalists

1. Anthony "Bana" Bacchus

2. Anderson "Isaiah" Mc Phee

3. Gilbert "Happy" O'Connor

4. Masimba "Simba Lion" George

5. Michael Baker

6. Cordelle Griffith

7. Antonio Jordan

8. Nigel "Mix Chemical" Ellis

9. Wendy "D Angel" Wilson

10. Nicola "Nkay" Kalladeen and Sydney "Don 15" Friday