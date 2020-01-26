[UPDATED] Kobe Bryant, daughter dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

FIVE-TIME NBA champion and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, have died.

The basketball superstar, otherwise known as the "Black Mamba," was carrying his daughter, 13, to a basketball practice session when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday afternoon. Another player, a parent and the pilot are reported to have also died.

Gianna was considered somewhat of a prodigy and was on a team coached by her father.

Kobe played 20 years in the NBA ­– all for the Lakers – and was eligible to join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Kobe, regarded as one of the greatest players ever to play the game, finished his illustrious career with 33,643 – the then third highest points total ever. On Saturday night, new Lakers star LeBron James passed Kobe.

Kobe is survived by his wife and three daughters.