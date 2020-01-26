TT’s Andrew Lewis qualifies for third Olympic Games

In this fAugust 8,2016 file photo, TT's Andrew Lewis competes in the Men's Laser event at the 2016 Olympics at Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. - Allan V. Crane

TT's Andrew Lewis has booked his spot in the 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. The sailor finished fourth in the men's laser medal race at the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

In a video posted to social media, by World Sailing, an emotional Lewis was seen cheering and hitting his boat in excitement after finishing the race, as he knew what he had just accomplished despite not medaling.

Canada's Stefano Peschiera placed first, El Salvador’s Jose Pacas came second and Canada's Hugh Macrae placed third.

It will be Lewis' third Olympic appearance for TT, having also represented the country at the 2012 games in London and the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In 2015, he experienced a life-threatening injury, but still managed to push through to compete in 2016. He was crushed by a wall, leaving him with broken ribs, a punctured lung, several fractured facial bones and a broken tibia and fibia.

He remains the only TT sailor in the Laser class to ever qualify for the Olympics.

He was the flag bearer for TT at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. He is also a sports ambassador for Atlantic LNG.