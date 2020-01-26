N Touch
Tracy is new Tobago PNM leader

New PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is hugged by calypsonian Eric Powder after performing at her campaign launch recently at the Buccoo Integrated Facility. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID
Tracy Davidson-Celestine has been named the first female political leader of the PNM Tobago Council. Davidson-Celestine, the ambassador to Costa Rica, defeated incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles in a runoff election on Sunday by a landslide.

At last Sunday's internal election, Charles received the most votes but not enough for a mandate, triggering the runoff against Davison-Celestine.

Charles collected 1,513 votes last Sunday, marginally ahead of Davidson-Celestine (1,447). Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack had 1,066 votes and former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus got 904.

But the momentum shifted on Friday when Davidson-Celestine announced she had gained the support of Jack and Tsoiafatt Angus. With three camps against one, the result seemed inevitable. Charles put a brave face, clinging to hope and history as he reminded all he defeated Davidson-Celestine in the 2016 internal election via a runoff as well. But it was not to be as Davidson-Celestine swept to victory and will lead the party in the general election later this year and the THA elections in 2021.

