Sweet sweet Bishops all-inclusive a hit

This man came to have fun and that was all that mattered at Bishops' all-inclusive Carnival fete at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE - ANGELO M MARCELLE

The Old Hilarians’ Association – alumni body of Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain, should take a bow and be congratulated for the wide variety of food offered at its annual all-inclusive Carnival fete. Dubbed è Dolce Dolce (it Sweet-Sweet), the 24th edition of the fundraiser was held at Queen’s Hall on Saturday and it didn't disappoint. The event offered a cornucopia of unique, wide-ranging, tasty food and a variety of premium bars.

At De Avenue (international cuisine) station, patrons had black beans, plantain balls, pulled pork, East Indian bowl, chicken alfredo, beef marinara and shrimp fettuccine alfredo as some of the choices.

De Junction offered geera pork, Thai chilli, garlic-butter cassava, corn pie, coo coo, bourbon wings, curried goat wantons, teriyaki wings and stuffed mushrooms among other things

The Bay was one of the more popular stations as it offered fish ceviche cocktail, shrimp in cocktail sauce, lobster and a host of other delicacies for the seafood lovers. Cranberry stuffed pork chops, pork chow, Farm & Function frozen fruit smoothies and horse meat shrimp roti were also served.

It's safe to say that Vincentian musician, singer and songwriter, Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle has once again captured the essence of Carnival revelry. The soca hit-maker had feters in a frenzy as he gave his performance preamble. All he had to said was, "All the fans of soca, let me see you put your hands in the air right now and Push them Up and Up."

Performing as a guest artiste on the set of Nadia Batson and her band Sass, his repertoire for the night included Naked, Conch Shell and last year's Road March collaboration, Famalay.

Other entertainment included Blaxx backed by D All Starz band, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez with The Asylum Band, and Destra Garcia with Bakanal the Band, Patrice Roberts, Swappi, Lyrikal, 5 Star Akil, Motto, Nailah Blackman, Sekon Sta, Erphaan Alves, Preedy and Olatunji Yearwood.