Semi-finalists announced for soca monarch

Teddyson John of St Lucia. -

The race is on for the International Soca Monarch (ISM) as the semi-finalists for the competition have been announced by franchise holder Caribbean Prestige Promotions.

This is one of the most anticipated events for the carnival season and the title brings with it its fair share of bragging rights.

The semi-final is scheduled for February 2 at the Arima Velodrome. The final is usually held on Fantastic Friday (February 22 this year).

The ISM is separated into two categories – Power and Groovy soca.

The 2019 Power Soca title was captured by Grenadian Hollis “Mr Killa” Mapp, with his tune Run With It, and the Groovy title was taken by Trinbagonian Marvin “Swappi” Davis with his song Party Start.

Notably, Neil “Iwer” George, who placed second last year, will also be competing.

The Power Soca semi-finalists are:

Olatunji Yearwood – Olatunji

Neil George – Iwer George

Stephenson Marshall – Shal Marshall

Shertz James – Problem Child

Kellon & Kelson Ogiste – Luni Spark & Electrify

Mical Williams – Mical Teja

Jardiane Legere – Jadel

Dexter Stewart – Blaxx

Devon Martin – Lyrikal

Jamar Walkes – Walkes

Akeem Chance – Preedy

Rubadiri Victor – Chantwell

Joel Feveck – Zan Zan Shot 1

Akel Nc Lean – Trinidad Ghost

Marlon Duncan – Prince George

Jivant Peters & Isa Abdullah – Jboy & Issa

Greville Rogers – Greville

Quincy Chadee – Quin-C

Kerlene Joseph & Leonce Taylor

Shaquille Mark – Chingee

Nigel Lewis

Jerome Precilla – Rome

Imani Patterson – Imani Ray

Oluwa Femi Baptiste – Femi

Richard Valentine – Macoy

Devon Samuel – Prophet Benjamin

Jesse Stewart – College Boy Jesse

Lawrence Adams – Mr Renzo

Irvin Blackman – Blackie

Kerron Boodoosingh & Allister Mc Quilkin - Tim Tim & Rayzor

The Groovy Soca semi-finalists are:

Dexter Stewart – Blaxx

Addelon Braveboy & Singing Sandra – Banjela & Singing Sandra

Teddyson John – Teddy

Alexi Brown – Lexxi

Shirlan George – Skinny Banton

Teddon Mark – Teddy Rhymez

Nicholas Prescott – Soca Trainer

Jesse Stewart – College Bot Jesse

Allister Mc Quilkin – Rayzor

Osvald Reid – Leadpipe

Akeem Chance – Preedy

Leonce Taylor – Leonce

Sean Padmore – Hey Choppi

Omar Mc Quilkin – Marzville

Keron Sutton – Kells

Stephenson Marshall – Shal Marshall

Nicha Byron – Nicha B

Hance John

Asten Isaac

Sherwin Jerimiah – M1

Imram Beharry – GI

Jerome Precilla – Rome

Junior Noel – Mr Famous

Kibwee Precot- Kibwee

Andre Houlder – Ding Dong

Jumaane Cox – Juby

Shaquille Mark – Chingee

Kerry John