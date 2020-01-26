Semi-finalists announced for soca monarch
The race is on for the International Soca Monarch (ISM) as the semi-finalists for the competition have been announced by franchise holder Caribbean Prestige Promotions.
This is one of the most anticipated events for the carnival season and the title brings with it its fair share of bragging rights.
The semi-final is scheduled for February 2 at the Arima Velodrome. The final is usually held on Fantastic Friday (February 22 this year).
The ISM is separated into two categories – Power and Groovy soca.
The 2019 Power Soca title was captured by Grenadian Hollis “Mr Killa” Mapp, with his tune Run With It, and the Groovy title was taken by Trinbagonian Marvin “Swappi” Davis with his song Party Start.
Notably, Neil “Iwer” George, who placed second last year, will also be competing.
The Power Soca semi-finalists are:
Olatunji Yearwood – Olatunji
Neil George – Iwer George
Stephenson Marshall – Shal Marshall
Shertz James – Problem Child
Kellon & Kelson Ogiste – Luni Spark & Electrify
Mical Williams – Mical Teja
Jardiane Legere – Jadel
Dexter Stewart – Blaxx
Devon Martin – Lyrikal
Jamar Walkes – Walkes
Akeem Chance – Preedy
Rubadiri Victor – Chantwell
Joel Feveck – Zan Zan Shot 1
Akel Nc Lean – Trinidad Ghost
Marlon Duncan – Prince George
Jivant Peters & Isa Abdullah – Jboy & Issa
Greville Rogers – Greville
Quincy Chadee – Quin-C
Kerlene Joseph & Leonce Taylor
Shaquille Mark – Chingee
Nigel Lewis
Jerome Precilla – Rome
Imani Patterson – Imani Ray
Oluwa Femi Baptiste – Femi
Richard Valentine – Macoy
Devon Samuel – Prophet Benjamin
Jesse Stewart – College Boy Jesse
Lawrence Adams – Mr Renzo
Irvin Blackman – Blackie
Kerron Boodoosingh & Allister Mc Quilkin - Tim Tim & Rayzor
The Groovy Soca semi-finalists are:
Dexter Stewart – Blaxx
Addelon Braveboy & Singing Sandra – Banjela & Singing Sandra
Teddyson John – Teddy
Alexi Brown – Lexxi
Shirlan George – Skinny Banton
Teddon Mark – Teddy Rhymez
Nicholas Prescott – Soca Trainer
Jesse Stewart – College Bot Jesse
Allister Mc Quilkin – Rayzor
Osvald Reid – Leadpipe
Akeem Chance – Preedy
Leonce Taylor – Leonce
Sean Padmore – Hey Choppi
Omar Mc Quilkin – Marzville
Keron Sutton – Kells
Stephenson Marshall – Shal Marshall
Nicha Byron – Nicha B
Hance John
Asten Isaac
Sherwin Jerimiah – M1
Imram Beharry – GI
Jerome Precilla – Rome
Junior Noel – Mr Famous
Kibwee Precot- Kibwee
Andre Houlder – Ding Dong
Jumaane Cox – Juby
Shaquille Mark – Chingee
Kerry John
Reply to "Semi-finalists announced for soca monarch"