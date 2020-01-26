PNM to start screening for general election

PNM chairman Colm Imbert -

PNM chairman Colm Imbert announced on Saturday that screening for candidates for all constituencies for this year's general election would begin this week.

He made this announcement after the PNM general council meeting at Balisier House, Tranquillity Street, Port-of-Spain.

The PNM has already chosen as­sis­tant gen­er­al sec­re­tary Daniel Dook­ie to make a sec­ond try for the Pointe-a-Pierre seat in the next gen­er­al elec­tion, the first can­di­date from any political party to be se­lect­ed to con­test the gen­er­al elec­tion.

In the 2002 gen­er­al elec­tion when he made his po­lit­i­cal de­but, Dook­ie was defeated by the UNC’s Gillian Lucky.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat has also been screened for the Chaguanas East constituency.

Given that the party began their screening process early for the local government election, with some of the results not going in their favour, Imbert was asked what the PNM will be doing to secure votes.

"We are leaving nothing to chance. We think we have an excellent chance of returning to government, but elections are won by hard work and preparation and we are staring now."

Imbert said after Carnival the party would be educating the electorate on their plans to take the country forward.

He also said the party would be celebrating its 64th anniversary today at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, on Sunday from 4 pm.

Imbert said there would be several performances and reflections, and ten party outstanding members will be awarded the Dr Eric Williams Medal of Honour for their long and meritorious service to the party.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will deliver the keynote address.

The runoff for the leader of the PNM Tobago Council will also take place on Sunday.

Imbert said, "there will either be a new leader or a return leader."

Kelvin Charles is the political leader of the Tobago Council. Am­bas­sador Tracey David­son-Ce­les­tine is the main con­tender. Imbert also reminded party members of its Red Fete to be held on February 18.