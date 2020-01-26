Murder in La Horquetta

One man was shot dead and another wounded at the corner of Errol and Malabar Crescent and Raffie Knowles Avenue Phase 1 La Horquetta on Saturday.

Police said, around 5.45 pm, residents reported hearing gunshots. When police arrived on the scene they found Jamal White unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head. Ishmael Belgrave was also seen with wounds on the legs and back.

Belgrave was taken to the Arima health facility. Investigations are ongoing.