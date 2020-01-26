Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant -

FIVE-TIME NBA champion and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has died. The basketball superstar, otherwise known as the "Black Mamba," died in a helicopter crash with four other people in Calabasas, California on Sunday afternoon.

Kobe played 20 years in the NBA ­– all for the Lakers – and was eligible to join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Kobe, regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game, finished his illustrious career with 33,643 points – the then third highest points total ever. On Saturday night, new Lakers star LeBron James passed Kobe.

Kobe is survived by his wife and four daughters.