Guaico Pres retains National Junior pan title

CHAMPS AGAIN: Students of Guaico Presbyterian School give a spirited performance of Savannah Grass. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - SUREASH CHOLAI

Guaico Presbyterian Primary School has held on to its National Schools Junior Panorama (primary) title for 2020. Their winning performance of Savannah Grass by Kes earned them 283 points– four points ahead of second place winner St Margaret's Boys' AC Primary School– at the Queens Park Savannah on Sunday.

Playing in position ten, the youngsters brought the excitement to the competition with the composition arranged by Tristan Marcano. St Margaret's Boys' was also a crowd favourite and their distinctive performance received a standing ovation.

The eleven-time champs kept the energy going, also performing Savannah Grass. The performance was not only enjoyed by the children, as spectators gathered at the sides of the stage were seen dancing. They received a score of 279 points.

St Mary's Government Primary School, playing Sometimes by Lead Pipe, placed third with 262 points.