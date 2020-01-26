Ex-PNM MP seeks US$1m for lung transplant

Former La Brea MP Fitzgerald Jeffery representing Trinidad and Tobago at a meeting of the International Seabed Authority in Jamaica in 2018. Photo: IISD/ENB | Diego Noguera -

FORMER La Brea MP and High Commissioner to Jamaica Fitzgerald Jeffrey is seeking financial assistance to raise US$1 million for a lung transplant.

Three days ago, Jeffrey set up a GoFundMe account to assist with his medical procedure

So far, there have been 14 responses and just under TT$2,000 pledged by the donors.

In a message shared on WhatsApp, Jeffrey said Dr Mahvindra Maharaj first diagnosed him with a severe blood clot to his lung which required urgent treatment in October 2017.

One month later, he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at Southern Medical Clinic, San Fernando.

Jeffrey, who had taken time off from serving as high commissioner to Jamaica, said he was advised to get portable oxygen to fly back to Jamaica to resume duties.

On returning to Jamaica, Jeffery was warded at the University of the West Indies Hospital, Mona, where further tests were done.

Those tests revealed that he had stage four pulmonary fibrosis and he was given medication to treat the illness.

He said doctors recommended a lung transplant.

The cost for preparation and the actual transplant of the lung is US$500, 000 and post lung transplant care is US$500,000.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh said he had not been approached by Jeffrey either directly or indirectly.

He said the government would be willing to help once he met the criteria.Deyalsingh said there was an arrangement in place to assist people who would have served the country.

Jeffrey, 69, is a retired secondary school teacher who served as a People’s National Movement (PNM) MP and as a minister in the Ministry of Science Technology and Tertiary Education between 2007-2010 under the Patrick Manning administration.

Under the Dr Keith Rowley-led government, he was appointed as High Commissioner to Jamaica in 2016 until 2018. Former Trinidad and West Indies test cricketer Deryck Murray is the current High Commissioner.

Anyone interested in donating can go to his GoFundMe account or deposit funds to Republic Bank account in the name of Kenneth Gabriel Account# 970 036 178 231.