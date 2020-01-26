Entrepreneurs broaden horizons

Steven Brickel, Courts director of sales, extreme left; Michelle Thompson, general manager Courts Mega Store, second from left; Nicole Loney Mills, corporate social responsibility regional officer, seventh from left; and Devon Romero, director of consumer finance credit, extreme right; with the graduates of the third cohort of Courts Broadening Horizons programme. -

Fourteen entrepreneurs of the Courts Broadening Horizons programme were presented with their certificates of completion at the Unicomer Campus in Freeport.

The third cohort of graduates comprised of entrepreneurs in a variety of professional fields, from interior decorating, magazine publication to innovative technologies.

At the ceremony on January 18, two graduates were awarded for their dedication throughout the six-session workshop conducted by the Business Clinic. Diandre Roopchand of Cheesecake Love was awarded Most Improved title, while Akeel Thomas of Harvest2Home Premium Produce was awarded the Most Innovative Entrepreneur.

In a media release, Courts said, "The Broadening Horizons programme was developed with the objective of contributing to the economic and sustainable development of the communities we serve through Unicomer’s business. The programme consists of training and technical assistance to small and medium business to strengthen the administrative capabilities and overall business acumen."

Devon Romero, director of consumer finance and credit said, “It is through this process that our corporate CSR team launched Broadening Horizons across our Latin America Business with the programme expanding in the Caribbean.”

Romero congratulated and thanked the graduates for their commitment and diligence.

Unicomer is inviting all entrepreneurs to apply for the Courts Broadening Horizons programme to enhance their institutional capabilities for their brand, product or service.

Registration is on for the fourth cohort which begins in July.

For more info: www.groupounicomer.com