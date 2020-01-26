Britain, don’t shut door on refugees

THE EDITOR: Stories of migrants who drown in the Mediterranean Sea, suffocate in lorries or suffer from hyperthermia are becoming common like daily bread.

European countries should redouble their combined efforts and knowledge to find permanent solutions and end the miseries caused by the lethal journeys being taken by migrants.

Britain has a long positive history of offering international protection to people who have escaped severe homophobic attacks, civil wars, political persecution, domestic violence and discrimination on race, nationality and ethnicity.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should continue to offer sanctuary to genuine refugees and stop denying an estimated 2,000 refugee children across Europe who have families in the UK a way out of their diabolical conditions.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

via e-mail