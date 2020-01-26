Anita Haynes: UNC preparing for governance

Anita Haynes

The United National Congress (UNC) said it is in full preparatory mode for the upcoming general elections.

A statement from the party’s public relations officer Senator Anita Haynes said the call for nominations of candidates for all constituencies has been opened since October last year.

“We have begun screening of candidates.”

Also included in the election preparations, Haynes said, is the already-developed and presented plans on a number of issues to save the country which, she said, is in a state of crisis under the current administration.

“The party leaders of the UNC presented our national economic and transformation plan that will revive the collapsed economy.

“We have also begun to present our plans for national security, health and education.”

Haynes said these plans and policies are being put forward to the public so that they are aware of what is happening and, as a result, make an informed decision based on substance.

“The UNC will continue to do the work to restore confidence in leadership and to get TT working again.

“We will continue our community and people-centered approach to campaigning.”

Haynes declined to say whether any candidates were already chosen, but added that the public will be informed about such decisions on February 2 at a party congress meeting to be held at the UNC’s head office in Couva.

On Saturday, People’s National Movement (PNM) chairman Colm Imbert indicated that the party would continue screening of its candidates this week.

It has already chosen Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat to contest the Chaguanas East constituency and assistant general secretary Daniel Dookie for Pointe-a-Pierre.

Attempts were made to contact executive members of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) and the Congress of the People (COP) about their election preparations, but Newsday’s calls went unanswered.