2 cops can stop them

THE EDITOR: My grouse today is simply about inconsiderate, unmannerly motorists who use the emergency shoulder on the Audrey Jeffers Highway, between the Jean Pierre Complex and the Cocorite fish market, in both directions, Monday to Friday between 2 pm and 5 pm.

These impatient drivers, who apparently are in more of a hurry than everyone else, simply overtake on the inside (which is also a pedestrian walkway) bypassing law-abiding drivers, sometimes only to stupidly get ahead of four or five cars.

All that is needed are two police officers – one stationed by the taxi stand in front of the Jean Pierre, heading east, and the other by the lookout just after the heliport heading west – and the problem will be solved. Of course after some drivers have been ticketed initially. Naturally the fine must be hefty to fully work.

Another suggestion is to install speed humps along the shoulders – some really high ones.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook