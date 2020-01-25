Shiva Boys defeat Naps in SSCL

SHIVA Boys Hindu College completed a five-wicket win over Naparima College in the final match of round one in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division at Naparima Ground in San Fernando, on Friday.

Naparima scored a dismal 145 all out in 41.2 overs with Kyle Roopchand leading the way with 39 and Kendall Poochoon was left unbeaten on 33. It was an excellent all-round bowling effort by Shiva Boys as Damion Joachim grabbed 3/33, Nicholas Ali took 2/12 and Isaiah Gomez ended with 2/38.

Shiva Boys needed to chase 90 in 31 overs because of rain. Gregory Nandlal cracked 45 not out to ensure Shiva Boys got to 92/5 in 15.4 overs. Ali pitched in with 18 and Troy Sookraj was the best bowler for Naparima with 4/22.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Naparima College 145 (41.2 overs) (Kyle Roopchand 39, Kendall Poochoon 33 not out; Damion Joachim 3/33, Nicholas Ali 2/12, Isaiah Gomez 2/38) vs Shiva Boys Hindu College (Revised target 90 in 31 overs) 92/5 (15.4 overs) (Gregory Nandlal 45 not out, N Ali 18; Troy Sookraj 4/22). Shiva Boys won by five wickets.