Prestige fetes raise $5m for Presentation College

From left, Nigel R. Khan, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, TOSL CEO Shazan Khan and Southern Sales Ltd CEO Imtiaz Ahamad at the launch of Presentation College San Fernando’s all-inclusive fete on Tuesday at the 519 Restaurant, C3 Plaza. - Yvonne Webb

Investing in what has become the premier all-inclusive fete in south Trinidad has paid big dividends for Prestige Promotions, the fund-raising arm of Presentation College, San Fernando, comprising former students. In its ten years of existence, past students have raised approximately $5m for the upgrade of their alma mater.

One of the main sponsors, past student and committee member, Imtiaz Ahamad, CEO of Southern Sales and Services Ltd, said it feels good to give back.

“As a former Pres student, back in TT and working, being asked to join the committee seven years ago, sponsoring and giving back to the college has been part of our great corporate social responsibility,” he told Newsday at the launch of Prestige X at 519 Restaurant and Lounge at C3 Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

Ahamad promised this year’s event which will also double as a celebration of a decade of fetes, will be the best they have produced. Notable acts slated to perform are past students Kees Dieffenthaller and Machel Montano as well as Nadia, Voice and Raymond Ramnarine of Dil E Nadan.

For 2020, Prestige has embarked on one of their most expensive projects to date which is the rehabilitation of the Presentation grounds at Union Hall for cricket and football. He said lights have been installed courtesy the Public Utilities Ministry, drainage works have been done, fields prepped for the games and the next step is to get the stands in place.

“The entire community is going to benefit from the upgrade of Union Hall.” Ahamad said he expects a bumper crowd to attend the all-inclusive event on February 2, at the school grounds on Carib Street and encouraged patrons to come for the lime and contribute to a good cause.

He was among three financiers who were presented with commemorative plaques for their contribution over the years by Stephen Samlalsingh on behalf of the organisation. Also honoured were CEO of TOSL Shazan Ali and Nigel R Khan CEO of Nigel R Khan Booksellers.

In attendance were former past pupils, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. Al-Rawi said even though he left the school in 1989, his support has not dwindled. He said there are about 100 of his former schoolmates he is in daily contact with.

“Prestige is overflowing with positive vibes and the charity which comes out serves a very useful purpose. As MP for the constituency I am proud to be part of this network,” he said.