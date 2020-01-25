Organiser: Raise standards of schools’ chutney soca music

Reigning Junior Chutney Monarch Avindha Singh. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

Chairman of the School’s Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch competition wants young people to bring change to the artform.

Dr Vijai Ramlal said the deliberate use of the word “intellectual” in the title of the competition was meant to challenge meaningful compositions of songs.

“The adult version of the competition leaves a lot to be desired with its lyrical content,” he said.

On Saturday, schools from throughout the country auditioned at Saith Park, Chaguanas for a chance to perform at the finals and walk away with the winning prize of $8,000. The finals will be held on February 19 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Ramlal said, “The word “intellectual” emphasises the kind of songs that we are looking for, and for the artform to gravitate to something meaningful.

“Seven years ago, we saw the need for this and brought it to schools with the full support of the Ministry of Education.

“The artform is very popular and it should be used in a positive away.”

Ramlal said while the organisation was not against “party type” songs, it would like to see diversity in the contributions by artists.

He said while the ministry supported the competition, he wanted corporate TT will get involved.