Kamla: After Red House, fix health and education

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar JEFF K MAYERS

Having restored the Red House, the government must now fix the key affairs of TT’s citizens, urged Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addressing the re-opening of the Red House on Friday.

“Our citizens must never be made to feel that politicians found resources to invest in buildings while the basic necessities which are near and dear to them are absent.”

Any such thing would defeat the very purpose of parliamentary democracy, she said, saying politics is about serving people.

“While enhancing the measures by which our parliamentary democracy is executed is worthwhile, we must ensure that our duty of developing the lives of our citizens is not ignored.

“As legislators, we must now work with the same vigour and utilise the same ease, which allowed for resources to be released for this project, to address the many issues facing our people within critical areas of education, security, social welfare and healthcare.”

She said while our ancestors had a vision of a thriving, united and productive society, she reckoned much work remains to be done.

“I believe we can transform our country and achieve what our predecessors envisioned – a stronger, more prosperous TT, but we can only do so if we unite and work towards this shared vision.

“I say that the future success of this nation depends on what we do inside of these walls. What we say, promote and create within these chambers will become the reality of our people.”

Persad-Bissessar urged MPs to put aside their differences for the national good and to protect our Constitution.

She called on them to protect the rights which we have worked hard to defend.

“Let us work to ensure that all citizens have the right to liberty, security of the person and enjoyment of property.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition takes its role very seriously in holding the Government to account, and will work in Parliament to pass good laws to help all citizens. She said true democracy only happens when Parliament helps each citizen fulfil his/her potential and enjoy an equitable access to have their needs met. “I echo the sentiments expressed by Her Excellency, President Paula-Mae Weekes, that true democracy can only be achieved when we work together to sustainably remove the burdens facing our population.”