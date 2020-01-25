Hillview Renegades face Naparima Blues at UWI

Christian Nath,COO of Capil’s and Company Limited, left, and Marvin Ramsundar, CEO of Ultimate Indoor Facility are the major sponsors of the Renegades versus Blues clash. - Photo courtesy Hillview Renegades

HILLVIEW Renegades will face Naparima Blues, on Saturday, at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, University of the West Indies, St Augustine. The annual Twenty20 match will commence at 1pm.

Former West Indies and TT captain Daren Ganga will lead the Naparima Blues team with his younger brother Sherwin serving as vice-captain. Christian Nath will captain the Hillview Renegades team and former national Under-19 cricketer Marc Panchu is the vice-captain.

This is the second year the match is being contested with Naparima Blues winning the inaugural match. The teams consist of former students of Hillview and Naparima College that competed against each other in school.

Capil’s and Company Limited and Ultimate Indoor Facility are the sponsors of the match. The winner of the match will receive $500 worth of training time at Ultimate Indoor Facility.