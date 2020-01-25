Hampers for Beetham fire victims

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Camille Robinson-Regis speaks to some of the people who were left homeless after fire razed several homes at Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, on Friday. -

Most of the 20 people who were left homeless after a fire destroyed six homes in Beetham Gardens on Friday will be staying with family and friends, but one will reside temporarily at the Beetham Gardens Community Centre.

A statement from Ministry of Social Development and Family Services said Government officials visited the site give assistance and provide food hampers hours after the incident.

Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds, Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce, Local Government Councillor Adanna Griffith-Gordon, Chairman of the Land and Settlement Agency (LSA) Ossley Francis, LSA CEO Hazar Hosein, and other ministry officials met with the residents.

The displaced residents were offered assistance from the ministry and the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.

Robinson-Regis said temporary food cards would be given to the affected households on Monday and school supplies, appliances, and counselling services would also be provided.

The burnt-out area is expected to be cleaned over the weekend and the LSA intends to do a thorough assessment on Monday, the statement said.

On Friday, acting Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith said while the investigation into the cause of the fire was continuing, he suspected the source might have been electrical.