Bad road blamed for fatal crash

A driver was killed instantly after he swerved to avoid a pothole along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road and collided head-on with a truck on Friday.

Police said Ian Henry, 60, of Second Caigual, Manzanilla was driving his car, north along the Manzanilla Road, around 8 pm when the accident took place.

A 35-year-old truck driver of Rio Claro is assisting police with their inquiries.

Cpl Singh is investigating.