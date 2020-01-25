$100,000 bail for man on sex charges

A 69-year-old Mayaro man was granted $100,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before a Mayaro magistrate on Thursday charged with three counts of sexual penetration of a child, contrary to Section 18 of the Children’s Act 46:01.

The man was held during a police exercise by officers of the eastern division Child Protection Unit (CPU), on January 22. The man’s arrest has brought the number of charges of sexual penetration of a child in 2020 to 18.

There are three other suspects on similar matters where inquiries are ongoing. The investigation was spearheaded by Ag Supt George and included Ag ASP Guy-Alleyne, Ag ASP Sookdeo and Ag Insp Baptiste. Charges were laid by WPC Donna Charles. The CPU has urged citizens to report all cases of child abuse to the unit.