V’zuelan man’s hand chopped off in Carenage

A 32-year-old Venezuelan man underwent surgery after his right hand was chopped off during an argument on Friday morning.

Police said Juan Carlos Esperanza was liming with a group of men at the sea front of Smith Hill, Carenage at around 9.30 am, when he got into an argument with one of the men who took out a cutlass and chopped off his right hand and severed a finger.

The other men took him to the St James medical facility where he was treated and then transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital for surgery.

Carenage police are searching for the suspect