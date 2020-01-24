Two to appear in Chaguanas on murder charges

A Longdenville man is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today, charged with the murder of Kurt Edwards on January 18.Kosi Jeremiah, 40, of Lamont Street, Longdenville, Chaguanas, was charged following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on January 22.A police media statement yesterday said Edwards, 28, of Longdenville, was found dead with stab wounds on January 18 at Lamont Street, near the Longdenville Hindu Temple. Edwards was reportedly involved in a heated altercation with another man when he was fatally wounded. Longdenville Police Post officers later arested Jeremiah,

Investigations were supervised by acting Insps Darryl Corrie and Allister Jones, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 3. Jeremiah was charged by WPC Prince on January 22.A Marabella man is also expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today charged with the 2018 murder of Akeil Clarke.Cowen Williams, 32, of Gandhi Street, Marabella, was charged on January 22.According to reports, Clarke, 29, of Theresa Street, Marabella, was found dead on June 21,2018, with gunshot wounds.Williams was arrested on January 16, 2020 in Cunupia by officers of the Central Division.Investigations were supervised by Corrie, Jones and Sgt Ramjag.

PC Ramnarine charged Williams on January 23.