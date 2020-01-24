Scotiabank donates CAD $375,000 to UWI

Scotiabank has recommitted its role to the UWI Annual Toronto Benefit Gala, which has helped award scholarships to 500 students, by donating CAD $75,000 a year for the next five years. The total would amount to CAD $375,000.

The sponsorship would also include 15 Scotiabank Scholarships per year.

In a meeting with scholarship recipients, UWI executives and Brendan King, senior vice president, International Banking, the gala benefit scholarship recipients thanked Scotiabank and the gala for helping them with their schooling.

King shared advice with the students and highlighted the bank’s commitment to youth and education.

“At Scotiabank, we believe in the importance of investing in the youth of our communities to help them reach their infinite potential. We know that how we support young people today can help them for tomorrow, and that’s why we want to help them thrive,” King said.

The Scotiabank scholarships will be available to Caricom nationals pursuing a full time undergraduate program. Eligible students must be entering at least level two of the bachelors degree programme in the faculty of Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Humanities and Education and Social Sciences.