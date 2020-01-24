San F’do whip Chaguanas in Pres derby

Justin Manick of Presentation College, Chaguanas smashes a six to bring up his fifty against Presentation College, San Fernando. - Vashti Singh

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando defeated Presentation College, Chaguanas by five wickets when round one matches in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over Premiership Division continued, on Thursday.

Pres Chaguanas were limited to 189/8 in 50 overs, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba with Nickyle Jalim ending with figures of 3/20 and Shem Ascevero taking 2/36. Justin Manick showed form for Chaguanas cracking a top score of 56, national youth player Aaron Bankay chipped in with 27 and Amrit Dass made 21.

In response, San Fernando made light work of the target getting to 190/5 in only 29.4 overs. Former TT youth captain Tariq Mohammed showed his quality with a knock of 92 and Ascevero demonstrated his all round ability with 31. Sanjay Jawahir ensured San Fernando got over the line with 24 not out.

The final round one match in the premiership will be played on Friday with Naparima College entertaining Shiva Boys Hindu College at Naparima Ground in San Fernando, from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Premiership

Presentation College, Chaguanas 189/8 (50 overs) (Justin Manick 56, Aaron Bankay 27, Amrit Dass 21; Nickyle Jalim 3/20, Shem Ascevero 2/36) vs Presentation College, San Fernando 190/5 (29.4 overs) (Tariq Mohammed 92, S Ascevero 31, Sanjay Jawahir 24 not out, Tristan Gray 1/30) Presentation San Fernando won by five wickets

South Championship

Couva East Secondary 177 (Umdeo Persad 36, Rajesh Maharaj 27, Mathias Bruzal 25; Kallis Ali 6/33) vs Princes Town West 73 (Kyle Seepersad 26, Kevin Kanhai 4/16, R Maharaj 3/25) Couva won by 104 runs

ASJA Boys College, Charlieville 243/5 (50 overs) (Rayad Williams 120 not out, Isaac Ramrattan 54, Nickoly Ramsook 2/52) vs St Stevens College 158 (36.4 overs) (Ajay Seecharan 30, Nickoly Ramsook 23) ASJA Boys won by 85 runs

Carapichaima East Secondary 205 (Taradath Basdeo 56, Allan Basdeo 32; Hayden Joseph 5/25) vs Miracle Ministries High 93 (Rahul Bharat 31, Adonis Antoine 26; Christopher Ramjohn 5/34, Emelio Villafana 4/7) Carapichaima won by 112 runs

North Championship

El Dorado East Secondary 88 (Kavir Boodoosingh 20, Zach Phillip 19; Tyron Lee Gopaul 3/22, Nicholas Kanhai 2/14) vs Vishnu Boys 89/5 (Giovanni Gajadhar 39 not out, Nicholas Kanhai 28, Z Phillip 2/17) Vishnu won by five wickets