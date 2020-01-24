New NEDCO board installed

NEW BOARD: Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, front row 2nd from right, with from left Labour Minister Ag Permanent Secretary Natalie Willis, Nedco chairman Clarry Benn and deputy chairman Dr Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen. Back row, from left are, Cassandra Tommy-Dabreo, Ria Ramdeen, Nigel Bhagwatsaran, Joann Felix, Willa Guy-Straker and Marjorie Moore-Carrington. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF LABOUR - Ministry of Labour

Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development presented instruments of appointment to board members of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (NEDCO) at the Ministry’s 6th floor conference room, Tower C, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Clarry Benn, former Unit Trust Corporation executive director, returns as chairman, having served in this capacity over the last four years. During its previous tenure, the board identified several priority areas including review of the operations of the NEDCO.

This led to the development of a plan to transform and restructure the business and financial models of NEDCO as well as its image and culture. The plan also calls for enhanced reporting policies, partnerships and approach to risk management.

Minister Baptiste-Primus said she has high expectations for the new board to continue the current trajectory toward a more efficient and productive NEDCO and continue to bolster the entrepreneurial spirit within citizens.

The recent launch of the Business Accelerator Programme by NEDCO paved the way for new and renewed partnerships. Baptiste-Primus placed the continuation of these partnerships as priority items for the newly appointed board members.