Make it easy for all

THE EDITOR: The CEO of the Trinidad Stock Exchange, Amoy Van Lowe, wants people to know that “when it comes to investing they have nothing to fear.”

Van Lowe is only partially right. While there is nothing to fear about investing, the process involved is onerous and this would explain why the ordinary citizen does not invest.

I would suggest Van Lowe sits down with the stockbrokers to come up with a plan which would enable the common man to be able to invest with as little hassle as possible.

GORDON DALLA COSTA

via e-mail