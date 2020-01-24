Iwer in Soca Monarch again

Iwer George during his performance of his track Blessings in the Power category of the 2019 ISM semi final round. - JEFF K MAYERS

Neil “Iwer” George confirmed to Newsday on Friday that he will be competing in this year’s International Soca Monarch again.

Iwer has several popular collaborations this year including Conch Shell with Machel Montano and Skinny Fabulous, Stage Gone Bad with Kes (which launched on Thursday), and he is also part of an eight-artiste collaboration called Sun Goes Down which launches on Monday.

He was also honoured by the Downtown Carnival Committee on Friday.

When contacted on Friday, Iwer was unable to speak with Newsday as he was preparing for the honour but he did confirm he would once again be competing in this year’s competition.

Last year, he placed second in the power category with his song Blessings.

It is also being said that former winners such as Aaron “Voice” St Louis might be returning to the competition this year.

Although Newsday reached out to Voice on Thursday to confirm whether or not he would be returning to the competition, he said no comment.