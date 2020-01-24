Fire officers rescue children trapped in Beetham fire

Quick response from the Wrightson Road and Belmont Fire Stations led to the rescue of two children who were trapped inside a burning house in Phase Four, Beetham Gardens on Friday morning.

Fire officers said they received a report of a fire along 25th Street at around 11.30 am. They went to the scene and saw two houses were on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued the children. No injuries were reported. A wooden house belonging to Melissa Ramdhanie was completely burnt. More as this becomes available.