Denise: Go out and vote again Defeated candidate wants good runoff turnout

Former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus urges PNM members to vote in the PNM internal elections runoff on Sunday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

Defeated People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council leadership candidate Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is encouraging members to vote in Sunday's runoff between incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles and TT Ambassador to Costa Rica Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

"I want to encourage persons that often times we tend to just focus on the initial election and persons don't come out for the runoff in the numbers that they should," she said during a news a conference on Tuesday at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

"And I am saying the overwhelming numbers we saw on Sunday, yes, it showed the health of the party. And I do hope that persons would have the same amount of persistence and strength to come out again in your overwhelming numbers on Sunday, (January) 26, to show your support for the level of democracy we now have within the PNM in Tobago.

Tsoiafatt-Angus, who got the least number of votes, 904, among the four leadership candidates in last Sunday's internal election, said she would support whomever the electorate decides to choose as the new leader.

The news conference, chaired by PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, featured addresses by all four leadership candidates as well as newly re-elected chairman, Stanford Callender.

Tsoiafatt-Angus, who quit her position as Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer in November to contest the internal election, said she is keeping her options open.

"That is the thing about an empty plate, you can put anything on to it that you want," she told reporters.

Tsoiafatt-Angus also is not ruling out the possibility of contesting the party's 2023 internal election.

"The good thing with a plate of food is that you don't plan for what you are going to eat a week ahead in advance. So, we will take it day by day."

Tsoiafatt-Angus congratulated the 47 candidates who competed for positions on the executive.

"I always say, once you are willing to enter a race you are a winner. I want to say congratulations for the courage it took for them to actually offer themselves for service and I certainly hope that we can utilise all of those talents throughout."

In his remarks, Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack said the one man, one vote system, which was used for the first time in this election, democratised the process.

"It is really for those who see themselves fit to lead to step forward, and I have stepped forward with persons who are members of the organisation. They have responded and for the approximately 1,100 persons who gave us their support as well as those who pledged their continued commitment, I want to say a hearty thank you," said Jack.