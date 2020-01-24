Carnival King, Queen finals back in Dimanche Gras

2019 Carnival Queen Shynel Brizan as Mariella, Shadow of Consciousness. - ROGER JACOB

The King and Queen of Carnival competition finals will return to the Dimanche Gras show on Carnival Sunday night.

Rosalind Gabriel, head of the TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA), on Friday said she had written the National Carnival Commission (NCC) asking for the competitions to be held on February 21, and it was approved.

However, a request for the Soca Monarch final to be held on the same date was approved and the TTCBA was subsequently offered Dimanche Gras, on February 23, for the king and queen finals.

She said: “All the competitors were overjoyed at the offer so we accepted it, and it really worked out well in the end.”

Over the years, the finals were held on the Friday before Carnival, when the National Carnival Bands Association (NCBA), under president David Lopez, had control of the competitions.

However, when the NCC took over the competitions following discrepancies with the financial records of the NCBA, the competitions were placed on the Wednesday before Carnival from 2018.

Traditionally, they, as well as the Calypso Monarch final, which takes place on February 20, were part of Dimanche Gras.

Regarding the Junior King and Queen of Carnival competitions, Gabriel said a meeting will be held to decide if the finals will be part of the Carnival individuals finals on February 20, at Adam Smith Square, or on February 17, at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The reigning King and Queen of Carnival are Joseph Lewis and Shynel Brizan who portrayed Ghelgath - The Demon Lord of Ice and Shadow Of Consciousness respectively.