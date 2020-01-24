Alliance against Kelvin for runoff

Tracy Davidson-Celestine, left, will face PNM Tobago incumbent leader in a runoff on Sunday to determine the party's next leader. - DAVID REID

Tracy Davidson-Celestine has made two crucial alliances ahead of Sunday's PNM internal election runoff against incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles.

Davidson-Celestine, the TT ambassador to Costa Rica, has received the support – and possibly the votes – of the camps of defeated political leader candidates, Joel Jack and Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus.

Davidson-Celestine made the announcement via a media release on Friday.

The ambassador and Charles got the majority of votes on Sunday but not enough for a mandate. Charles garnered 1,513 votes while Davidson-Celestine received 1,447.

Deputy Chief Secretary Jack and Tsoiafatt Angus, a former Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer, received 1,066 and 904 votes, respectively.

In the release, Davidson-Celestine said in her manifesto, which includes a 100-day plan, she articulated the desire to bring all leaders together to begin the healing process.

“At this juncture, I am pleased to indicate that the process has begun.”

She noted that the internal elections for leadership of the party made one clear statement.

“Seventy per cent of the party electorate has signalled the desire for leadership change. After consultation with my team and a focus group of persons who voted for Tracy 2020 on Sunday (January) 19, I am of the view that a concerted effort to complete the process for change begun on that day, and is necessary if, as a party, we are to achieve all of our objectives,” she said adding that as a result, she reached out to Tsoiafatt Angus and Jack.

“They too have agreed that listening to the voice of the electorate’s majority is critical to the success of the party and from this point onward, Joel, Tsoiafatt Angus and I have decided we will work together in the best interest of the party. We also agree that for the future of the Tobago Council PNM, the opinion of our voters must take precedence over our individual pursuits.”

Davidson-Celestine thanked the two candidates for their support and urged the electorate to come out on Sunday.

“I am sure that it would not have been an easy decision for my colleagues, but I truly admire and thank them for their endorsement and support which continue to demonstrate the capacity of leadership within, that keeps this party strong."

She said as a united front, the electorate is now being urged to “assist us in completing the process we all started.”

Contacted by Newsday on Friday, Jack confirmed the alliance but said he would be making no further comment.